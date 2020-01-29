EDGEWOOD, Iowa — James “Jim” Joseph Pasker, 85, of Edgewood, Iowa, formerly of Colesburg, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood.
He was born on September 30, 1934, in New Vienna, the son of Albert and Alvina (Wiskus) Pasker, and graduated from St. Boniface Catholic School in New Vienna in 1952.
Following graduation, Jim farmed, in the Colesburg area. On September 29, 1956, Jim was united in marriage to Marie Maiers at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Colesburg. The couple continued to farm, and six children were born to this union. In 1972, Jim began working for John Deere. He quit farming in 1986 and retired from John Deere in 1994.
Jim was a long-time member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Colesburg. He enjoyed Polka music and dancing as well as fishing and watching the St. Louis Cardinals and the Iowa Hawkeye basketball team. Jim and Marie wintered in Panama Beach, Florida, for several years.
Jim is survived by his wife, Marie Pasker of Edgewood; five children, Kevin (Susan) Pasker, of Bicknell, Indiana, Mike (Sue) Pasker, of Manchester, Julie (Scott) Thompson, of Cedar Rapids, Jeff (Carolyn) Pasker, of Lake Crystal, Minnesota, and Bob (Penny Powers) Pasker, of Garber; 15 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Grace Pasker of New Vienna.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Charles, in 1978; two brothers, Urban Pasker and Leon Pasker; and a sister, Verna (John) Westmark.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at St. Patrick Parish Center in Colesburg, Iowa, with Reverend John Haugen officiating.
Visitation: 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at St. Patrick Parish Center in Colesburg, where there will be a private family Scripture service at 2:30 p.m. Friends may also call from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. before Mass on Saturday at the center.
Interment: St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery — Colesburg, Iowa.