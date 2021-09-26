EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Michael H. “Mike” Larson, 70, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at the Bell Tower Retirement Community in East Dubuque.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021 at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, with Fr. Dennis Vargas officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery. The Mass will be live-streamed on the Miller Funeral Home Group Facebook page.
Visitation will be 9:00 — 10:15 a.m. on Monday at the church. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, masks are required at the visitation and funeral service.
The Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque is serving the family.
Mike was born on September 18, 1951 in Dubuque, IA, the son of Edward “Bud” and Irma (Riesselman) Larson.
He was a graduate of East Dubuque High School, class of 1969. Mike formerly worked at Caradco Manufacturing and Frommelt Industries, later known as Rite-Hite Corporation from where he retired.
He was an avid Chicago Bears fan, enjoyed playing a good game of euchre and loved to tease people. He will be remembered as a fun loving uncle to his nieces and nephews.
Surviving are his siblings, Bonnie (Dave) Fluhr and Ron (Karen) Larson both of East Dubuque, IL, and Sharon (Bob) Holz of Des Moines, IA; numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Irma; his brother and sister-in-law, Don and Carol Larson; nephew, Kurt Larson and niece, Carol Fluhr.
Mike’s family would like to express their thanks to the nurses and staff at the Bell Tower Retirement Community and Hospice of Dubuque for the care provided to their brother.