Pat (Zelinskas) Piekenbrock, 92, of Dubuque, died Saturday, September 11, 2021, at her home in Dubuque, surrounded by her loving family.
Pat was born July 13, 1929, in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Dr. Earl Gregory and Mary Frances (Olson) Fanning. On July 1, 1950, she married Dr. Leonard Zelinskas in Plano, IL. He passed away on April 12, 2000. On May 27, 2009, she married Dr. Tom Piekenbrock in Dubuque. He passed away on March 15, 2014.
Pat graduated from Plano High School in Plano, IL in 1947. She then went on to attend Loyola University, stopping her studies to be a loving wife and the mother of 12 children.
Pat enjoyed playing tennis, bridge, running, cooking, sewing, knitting, and attending the Dubuque Symphony and other fine art events in Dubuque. She especially enjoyed her many trips to Europe, China and within the United States, including 5 trips to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area with her sons when she was over 70 years old. She was a two-time winner of the Bix run for her age group in 1999 and 2000. Always a good sport, she was proud to have once been awarded the “Best Tennis Player with the Worst Strokes” at Dubuque Golf and Country Club.
As a progressive Catholic, she was a passionate advocate for social justice, womens’ rights, and the environment. She served for many years as a volunteer, assisting battered women and their children, and supported several charities and environmental organizations.
Survivors include eight daughters, Lenda Zelinskas of Iowa City, Beth (Michael) Brown of Davenport, Joey Zelinskas of Iowa City, Sara (Mark) Welter of Denver, CO, Amy (Rob) Smith of Newport News, VA, Ann (Payson) Peterson of Avondale, CO, Ellen Zelinskas of Dubuque, and Katy (Tom) Eiseland of North Liberty; four sons, Michael “Tony” (Kari) Zelinskas of Dubuque, Mark (Donna) Zelinskas of Dubuque, Eric (Sandra) Zelinskas of Tampa, FL and Andy (Tina) Zelinskas of St. Paul, MN, as well as 27 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Dr. Leonard Zelinskas; two grandchildren, Molly and Matthew Zelinskas; her second husband, Dr. Tom Piekenbrock; one brother, Walter “Bud” Fanning and one nephew, Greg Fanning.
