EASTMAN, Wis. — Tollie E. Simonson, 93, of Eastman, died February 25, 2020.
Funeral services will be Friday, February 28, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Pastor Barbara Bruneau officiating, with interment in the Evergreen Cemetery, both in Prairie du Chien. Military Honors will be accorded by the Prairie du Chien Honor Guard. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service. The Garrity Funeral Home, of Prairie du Chien, is assisting the family.
Elaine and family wish to extend their great appreciation to the doctors and caring nurses at the Gundersen Hospital.