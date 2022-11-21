Karen Mae Cue, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Dubuque. Service: 4 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Thomas D. Felderman, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta. Mass of Christian burial: 2 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Darlene A. Irwin, Mount Carroll, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, Hanover United Presbyterian Church. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Joan E. Jasper, Dyersville, Iowa — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Linda L. Klar, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Rosemary Kruser, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, with a vigil service and sharing at 8 p.m., Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Marty R. Miller, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Lloyd L. Mueller, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Raymond M. Nieland, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today and 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Joseph A. Peavy, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 4 to 5:30 p.m. today, Grand View United Methodist Church.
Mary L. Pusateri, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
