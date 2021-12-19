CUBA CITY, Wis. — Melvin J. Donar, 87, of Cuba City, WI, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Oak Park Place in Dubuque, IA.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 20, 2021 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cuba City, with Fr. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the VFW Post # 8318 and American Legion Post # 104 of Cuba City. The funeral mass will be live-streamed on the Miller Funeral Home Group facebook page.
Visitation will be from 3:00 — 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at St. Rose of Lima Church, where the parish rosary/scripture service will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. There will be no public visitation on Monday prior to the funeral mass. The Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque is serving the family.
Melvin was born on July 30, 1934 in East Dubuque, IL, the son of Harry and Dorothy (Bolin) Donar. He was united in marriage to Teresa A. Kammerude on September 26, 1953 at St. Raphael’s Cathedral in Dubuque, IA. She preceded him in death on September 25, 2017.
Melvin was a member of St. Rose of Lima Parish and the Knights of Columbus Council # 765 of Cuba City. He was a retired farmer who loved cutting wood, gardening, growing plants, being a lumberjack, bowling and playing a good game of euchre.
He and Teresa both drove school bus for the Cuba City School District and owned and operated the Cuba City Greenhouse for 15 years. Melvin was a member of the Army National Guard serving from February of 1953 to February of 1956 with the 1st Bn 133rd Infantry Regiment. He was also former chairman of the Georgetown Town Board.
Surviving are 12 children, Ronald (Brenda) Donar of Cuba City, Sue (John) Dalsing of Kieler, Cheryl McGuire of Darlington, Donald (Debra Jentz) Donar and Charles (Paula Digmann) Donar both of Cuba City, Dan Donar of Highland, Jerry (Jane Melssen) Donar and Mark (Joyce) Donar both of Cuba City, Lisa (Mark) Wright of Benton, Teri (Carl) Pickel of Kieler, Scott (Carla) Donar of Cuba City, and Chris (Shawna) Donar of Benton; 33 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren; and his special friend, Charlene Staskal of East Dubuque, IL.
Melvin’s family wishes to give special thanks to his friend Charlene, to Oak Park Place and Hospice of Dubuque for the loving care shown to their Dad.