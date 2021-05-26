Jerry D. Donath, age 64, of Dubuque, went home to be with the Lord at 6:58 a.m. on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
To celebrate Jerry’s life, family and friends may visit from 4 until 7 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Faith Temple United Pentecostal Church, 12805 Seippel Road. To honor Jerry’s life, funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Faith Temple United Pentecostal Church, with Pastor Lynn Spicer officiating. Burial will be at a later date following cremation. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Jerry was born on November 10, 1956, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Walter P. and Virginia L. (Davis) Donath.
Jerry grew up in Dubuque and attended school at Irving Elementary and Washington Middle School.
He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Mary Ann Menadue, on December 12, 1985, in Dubuque. Jerry was a hard worker who was employed as a semi driver with different firms throughout the years, including T&H Transportation, until his retirement in 2020, due to health complications.
He was also a very faithful and active member of Faith Temple United Pentecostal Church who truly loved his home bible study group.
In his spare time, Jerry enjoyed going fishing, playing cards, entering Euchre tournaments and spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren.
He and Mary also traveled extensively, with Alaska being one of their favorite destinations.
We are deeply saddened at Jerry’s passing, but find some comfort in knowing that he is now resting peacefully, free of the health issues he has faced so bravely here on Earth.
Those left to cherish Jerry’s memory include his wife, Mary Ann Donath, Dubuque, IA; his children, Luke Donath, Jacob (Tasha) Donath, Mallory (Joshua) Donath-Pavao, Sam (Stephanie Jones) Donath and Kya Donath, all of Dubuque, IA; his grandchildren, Sonora, Ava, Alannah, Joseph, Sophia, Brantley, Bentley, Carter and Tucker; his siblings, Rick (Mary) Donath, Walter R. Donath, Brenda Briggs and Greg (Nadine) Donath, all of Dubuque, IA; and two sisters-in-law, Cindy Donath, Dubuque, IA, and Connie (Alvin) LeGrand, Zwingle, IA.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Owen Donath; his in-laws, Joseph R. Menadue and Rita M. Menadue; two brothers-in-law, Sidney Hines and Richard J. Menadue; a sister-in-law, Kathy L. Menadue; and a niece, Kristina Donath.
Jerry’s family would like to thank all of his caregivers and friends throughout the years, including Dr. Whalen and his nurses, Jeremy, Kristy and Wendy, Pastor Spicer, and all of the members of the Faith Temple Family. Your care and support have meant the world to us.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Jerry’s memory, which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Jerry Donath Family.
