SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Sally Hampton McMullin passed away peacefully in Scottsdale, AZ on August 17, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born on March 8th, 1937, in Silver Springs, Maryland to Thomas “Tommy” and Evelyn (McClure) Hampton and was the eldest of four children. She was raised in Danville, Kentucky and will be remembered as a loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother and cherished friend.
Sally’s love story with Norman McMullin began at the Danville movie theater where she worked as the popcorn girl. Norman loved to go to the movies and as time went on instead of watching the movies, he spent his time talking to that pretty girl at the popcorn counter. They started dating in high school and were married in 1954.
After Norman’s discharge from the Army, they moved to Lexington, Kentucky where she applied her secretarial school training to help put him through college. Their son, Norm Jr., was born in 1957 while they were living in married university housing.
Upon Norman’s college graduation, they moved to Columbus, Indiana. Their son, Tim, was born in 1961. After a move to Franklin, Indiana and the birth of their daughter, Julie, in 1965 they were on the move again. This time to Dubuque, Iowa where they raised their family and were very involved in the local community for 22 years.
Sally’s love of tropical plants led her to create “A Touch of Green, Inc.” in the 1970’s, which leased plants to businesses. She was also a volunteer with the Sunshine Circle, VNA, P.E.O. and their church.
With the sale of her business and a move to St. Louis, Missouri and then Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, she became a docent at the Cranbrook Museum of Art. This opened her love of art and became a catalyst for her to stimulate a person’s curiosity and imagination. During retirement in Scottsdale, she became a docent at Taliesin West, Desert Botanical Garden, and the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art.
Sally and Norman traveled the world, visiting 47 countries and all the United States except one, Delaware. Hiking the Grand Canyon with the Y-Trekkers, walking the beaches at Seabrook Island, biking in the Italian Dolomites, exploring Alaska, cruising the Greek Isles, and enjoying Provence, these trips with family and grandchildren were some of her favorites.
Sally was a member of P.E.O. for 51 years and served twice as President of her chapters. The friendship and love of her sisters of Chapter EU, P.E.O. was an important part of her life. She had a great love of learning new things about people, art, history, and different cultures. She enjoyed cooking, playing bridge, working in her garden, but most of all her greatest joy was her family.
She is survived by her love of 69 years, Norman McMullin, their children, Norm McMullin Jr., Scottsdale, AZ, Tim (Pam Sievers) McMullin, Shawnee, KS, and Julie (Doug) Auer, Scottsdale, AZ. Her grandchildren, Shayla Auer (TJ Knight) and Tim Auer, Scottsdale, AZ, and Riley McMullin (Brandy), Reid McMullin (Blair), and Ramsey McMullin (Anna), Shawnee, KS, Scarlett Knight, Jack Mendez, and a great granddaughter to be born in January 2024.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday September 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Church, 5524 E. Lafayette Blvd., Phoenix, AZ 85018.
A special thank you to the caring staff at Hospice of the Valley, Dr. Shelly Myers, Lisa Dempsey, and Allison Ward and to her family physician, Dr. Paul Coulombe.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made to Hospice of the Valley at www.hov.org.