SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Sally Hampton McMullin passed away peacefully in Scottsdale, AZ on August 17, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born on March 8th, 1937, in Silver Springs, Maryland to Thomas “Tommy” and Evelyn (McClure) Hampton and was the eldest of four children. She was raised in Danville, Kentucky and will be remembered as a loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother and cherished friend.

Sally’s love story with Norman McMullin began at the Danville movie theater where she worked as the popcorn girl. Norman loved to go to the movies and as time went on instead of watching the movies, he spent his time talking to that pretty girl at the popcorn counter. They started dating in high school and were married in 1954.

