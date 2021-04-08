CUBA CITY, Wis. — David “Byrdie” M. Arling, 66, of Cuba City, WI, passed away on April 5, 2021 at Southwest Health Center in Platteville, WI.
A private family service will be held on Friday, April 9th, at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI. Family & friends may call on Friday, April 9th, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Due to current state & health regulations, face masks & social distancing guidelines will be implemented. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, in Cuba City, WI, is serving the family.
Dave was born on May 3, 1954, to John & Catherine “Topsie” (Stohlmeyer) Arling in Dubuque, IA.
He was a 1972 graduate of Cuba City High School.
He married Gail E. Sheldon on June 28, 1986, at English Lutheran Church in Platteville, WI.
He worked for over 36 years at John Deere Dubuque Works.
Dave was a member of the Dickeyville Fire Department from 1977-1987 and the Dickeyville Lions Club from 1976-2001. Dave was an avid car enthusiast, restoring his 1965 Chevy Impala and his 1971 Chevy pickup. Dave enjoyed hunting, fishing, music, camping, going to the dragstrip & car shows, best known for his award-winning chili and being a practical jokester, but most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Dave is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Gail; 3 sons: Jeremy (Kim) Arling, of East Dubuque, IL, Ryan Arling, of Dubuque, IA, and Adam (Breanna) Arling, of East Dubuque, IL; 9 grandchildren: Kyle, Kaitlin, Tessa, Oliver, Brandon, Matthew, Jacob, Andrew & Vance; 1 great-grandchild, Robert, and 1 more on the way; a sister, Deb (John “Gus”) Lowery, of Cuba City, WI; a niece & nephew, Nick Kruser and Niki Kennett; his step-mother, Thelma Schluter; and his beloved dog, Sammy.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of plants & flowers, a David Arling Memorial Fund has been established.
Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: David Arling Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.