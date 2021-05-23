GALENA, Ill. — Ruth M. Schmidt, 90, of Galena, IL, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Galena.
She was born July 7, 1930, in Elizabeth, IL, the daughter of Louis and Marie (Winter) Schumacher. As a young woman, she worked as a bookkeeper for Albrecht Brothers John Deere Dealer. She married Marion B. “Pete” Schmidt on January 31, 1953. They lived in Elizabeth and owned Schmidt’s Cafe. Together they operated the restaurant until their move to Galena where they opened Pete’s Steakburger Inn. They sold the restaurant in 1990. Ruth continued working at The Baker’s Oven and Tea Room and The Galena Cafe.
Ruth is survived by her four children, Jean Schmidt, Linda Schmidt, Loren Schmidt, and Karl (Jen) Schmidt; and two grandchildren, Jakob and Olivia; a sister, Beverly (Ivan) Fransen; and a sister-in-law, Rita Schumacher; and many nieces and nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three brothers, Dale, Wayne, and Carlyle Schumacher; and two sisters-in-law, Monica and Mae Schumacher.
The family would like to thank the Galena Assisted Living staff, the Nursing Home staff, Hospice of Dubuque, and Dr. Vandigo for their excellent care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of Dubuque. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.