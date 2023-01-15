SCOTCH GROVE, Iowa — Mary A. Allamand, 76, of Scotch Grove, IA, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 13, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday January 17th, at St Patrick Catholic Church in Anamosa, IA. Fr. Sean Smith will officiate.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.