SCOTCH GROVE, Iowa — Mary A. Allamand, 76, of Scotch Grove, IA, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 13, 2023, surrounded by her family.
Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday January 17th, at St Patrick Catholic Church in Anamosa, IA. Fr. Sean Smith will officiate.
Mary was born in Dyersville, IA on March 27, 1946. She is the daughter of Leo & Rita (Hargrafen) Bonert. On February 8, 1967, she married Arnold Allamand at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Worthington, IA.
She retired from Rockwell Collins, with 25 years of service with the company. Mary was a compassionate person with a heart of gold. She would always assure others had what they needed to survive in life, before putting her own needs first.
Her energetic personality helped many when they asked for help, or when their lives most needed a listening ear, or a shoulder to cry on. She had a lifelong passion of baking homemade cookies and banana bread. She also enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter, Madison.
Left to cherish Mary’s memory are her daughter Kathy (Jim) Wilgenbusch and granddaughter Madison of Peosta, IA; two brothers, Ronald (Gail) Bonert of Dyersville; Steven (Jane) Bonert of Hopkinton; her sister-in-law Patty Bonert of Farley; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Arnie; a son Mark; her parents, Leo and Rita Bonert; brothers Jerome and Carl Bonert; one sister Betty (Frosty) Smith; and a nephew Corey Bonert.
The family of Mary wish to extend our sincere thanks to Above & Beyond Hospice and St. Croix Hospice. Also, thanks to the caring staff at Anamosa Care Center and the family, friends and neighbors who supported Mary along her courageous battle with cancer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to American Cancer Society in honor of Mary.
