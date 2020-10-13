Debra A. Beck, 58, of Dubuque, IA, passed away of natural causes on October 7, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center.
A celebration of her life will be held from 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Swiss Valley Pavilion. The Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
Debbie was born on August 19, 1962 in Dubuque, Iowa, to Heinz and Patricia (Schaller) Failmezger. She married John Beck on August 15, 1992, and he preceded her in death on October 7, 2013.
Debbie worked for Hardees for seven years. In her spare time, she could be found playing with her granddaughter or cooking for her sons with a vodka and Fresca in her hand. She was a diehard Patriots fan, mostly because of her love for Tom Brady.
Debbie is survived by her two sons, Alec Beck and Jason (Misty) Adams, both of Dubuque. Two grandchildren, Kylie and Clay; her brother Fred (Stephanie) Failmezger; sisters-in-law, Patrice (John) Duffy, Mary (Bob Pape) Beck, Ellen (Jeff) Heim and Margaret Beck; and her brother-in-law, Bernard Beck.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.