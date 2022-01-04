Janice M. Sawvell Telegraph Herald Jan 4, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ASBURY, Iowa — Janice M. Sawvell, 86, of Asbury, died on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2021.Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where services will follow. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Asbury-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Cavanagh becomes Dubuque mayor; council sets special election for vacant seat Momentum building to honor 1840 Dubuque lynching victim Love That Lasts: Epworth couple takes care of one another for 65 years Singer best known for 'Strawberry Wine' coming to Dubuque Supervisors appoint new Dubuque County treasurer