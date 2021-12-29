Richard J. Davison, 85, of Dubuque, died on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Church of the Resurrection, where services will follow.

Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, is assisting the family.

