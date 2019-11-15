Janet M. Allen, 72, of Dubuque, passed away Wednesday November 13, 2019, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, following a sudden illness.
Friends may call from 1 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a service will follow at 4 p.m. Burial will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Janet was born on March 25, 1947, in Dubuque, the daughter of Wilfred and Louise (Gerken) Coakley. She married Edward Allen on September 9, 1967, and he preceded her in death on January 12, 2014. Janet worked for the Dubuque Community Schools for many years, later as a parimutuel at the Dubuque Greyhound Park, and lastly at Saint Pete Downs.
In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cards with her senior group, watching the Cubs, playing computer games and crocheting, making many blankets for her family and friends. She also enjoyed babysitting for her family, especially her great-niece, Maranda, and attending any activity that involved her grandchildren.
Janet is survived by her two sons, Jason (Trisha) Allen, of Whiteland, Ind., and Tim Allen, of Dubuque; five grandchildren, Christopher, Kentley, Kamdyn, Parker and Kayson; a sister, Patricia Coakley, of Dubuque; sister-in-law, Marilyn Coakley, of Dubuque; and two uncles, Ewald Gerken, of Cascade, Iowa, and Bill (Donna) Gerken, of Farley, Iowa; along with many nieces and nephews, and two children that she gave up for adoption who were not in her life, but never left her heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother, Robert Coakley; and three sisters, Mary Kay Coakley, Margaret Lawrence and Ann Coakley.
The family would like to thank everyone at Crescent Health for all the care and kindness they showed for Janet.