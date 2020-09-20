Steven R. Snodgrass Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email Sep 20, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FERRYVILLE, Wis. — Steven R. Snodgrass, 69, of Ferryville, died Sept. 19, 2020. A celebration of life will occur at a later date. Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today