Eric D. Abresch, 53, of Dubuque, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road, with Deacon Mike Ellis officiating. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Eric was born on August 29, 1966, in Iowa City, IA, the son of David and Kay (Vorwald) Abresch. He graduated from Central Alternative high school and attended the University of Dubuque. Eric moved to Colorado and was employed in the meat processing industry. He later relocated to Buda, TX, to join his brother Michael in the construction of cabinets. Eric has resided in Dubuque since 2011. He enjoyed biking, fishing and all subjects having to do with space science.
Surviving are his mother, Kay, of Dubuque; his brother Michael (Ilda) Abresch, of Buda, TX; his nephews Eric and Matthew Flores, Michael Abresch Jr. and David and Jacob Abresch; his niece, Jessica Flores; and many uncles and aunts.
He was preceded in death by his father, David; and his brother, Donald.
An Eric Abresch Memorial Fund has been established.