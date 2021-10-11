David W. Brown Telegraph Herald Oct 11, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ELKADER, Iowa — David W. Brown, 75, of Elkader, died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home in Elkader. Interment will be in Highland Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Elkader. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Elkader-iowa Clayton-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Updated: Union members reject tentative agreement with John Deere Union members overwhelmingly vote down tentative agreement with Deere Biz Buzz Monday: Dubuque firm settles into new location in Lower Main Police: 1 seriously injured when vehicle goes airborne, hits Dubuque residence Local law enforcement reports