LANCASTER, Wis. — Richard C. Hoffman, age 87, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Lancaster Health Services in Lancaster.
He was born on November 20, 1933, in Little Grant Township, the son of George and Helen (Ball) Hoffman. In 1943, the family moved to a farm west of Lancaster on County A.
Richard graduated from St. Clement Grade School and Lancaster High School in 1951. He attended the University of Wisconsin Farm and Industry Short Course.
Richard was involved in agriculture all his life. He served his country in the United States Army from 1956 to 1958. On June 2, 1960, Richard was united in marriage to Mary Anne Zenz at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bloomington. Together they farmed for four years in South Lancaster Township. In 1964, they purchased their farm near Five Points in Beetown Township.
Richard was a member of St. Clement Catholic Church, the Catholic Knights and Knights of Columbus Council No. 2820, and served on the Farmer’s Union Board and Farm Bureau Board.
Survivors include his loving wife, Mary Ann; their children: Michael, Rose Marie (Ronnie) Mumm, Mark (Kay), Tom (Teonna); 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; two sisters: Noreen Kircher and Lenice Durham; two sisters-in-law: Mary Zenz and Elizabeth Fehlberg; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by three brothers-in-law: Harold Durham, Carl Kircher, and Jerry Zenz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster with Father William Vernon officiating. Burial with military honors will be in St. Clement Cemetery, Lancaster. Family and friends may call on Friday, November 5, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster where a 3:45 p.m. parish rosary will be prayed. Friends may also call on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church. In lieu of plants and flowers, a Richard C. Hoffman Memorial Fund has been established.