Jeffrey Bolsinger, Guttenberg, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, The Stadium Bar & Grill, Guttenberg.
Ronald J. Casel, Otter Creek, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Mary Jean Hanfeld, Kieler, Wis. — Rosary service: 2:45 p.m. today, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church parish hall, Kieler. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today and from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the church hall. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
JoAnn M. Hosch, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 14, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Service: Noon Saturday, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth.
Chad C. Janco, Dubuque — Visitation: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
William J. Jentz, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Michael J. Kirk, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Elizabeth. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Jan. 28 at the church.
Sherry A. Lutgen, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Richard Ketterer, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Fennimore United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
John J. Krogman, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade.
Richard R. Lopes, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Craig D. Nordenson, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Gary L. Oliver, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the funeral home.
June T. Petsche, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien.
Betty J. Rasmusson, Muscoda, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, United Church of Muscoda Presbyterian, Muscoda. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Suzanne M. Ruff, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Dubuque County Fairgrounds ballroom.
Robert B. Schmitt, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, Holy Family Catholic Church, Peosta, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the church.
Gioacchino Sileci, Marion, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade.
Joyce M. Sunderland, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:50 a.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Lauretta A. Turner, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Dubuque. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Lawrence G. Weber, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church parish hall, Kieler. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Sybil White, Atlanta, Ga. — Service: 10 a.m. today, St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena, Ill.
Luke J. Wiederholt, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church parish center, Kieler. Mass of Christian burial: Noon Saturday at the church.
