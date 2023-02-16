PEOSTA, Iowa — Ronald J. McAuliffe, 80, of Peosta, IA passed away on February 13, 2023 at home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous fight with prostate cancer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 18th, 2023, at St. Joseph Key West Church with Msgr. Thomas Toale officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery, Peosta, IA. A flag presentation by the Iowa Army National Guard will be accorded. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph Key West Church where a wake service will be at 1:45 p.m. Additional visitation will be after 9:00 a.m. Saturday at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road until mass time.

