PEOSTA, Iowa — Ronald J. McAuliffe, 80, of Peosta, IA passed away on February 13, 2023 at home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous fight with prostate cancer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 18th, 2023, at St. Joseph Key West Church with Msgr. Thomas Toale officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery, Peosta, IA. A flag presentation by the Iowa Army National Guard will be accorded. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph Key West Church where a wake service will be at 1:45 p.m. Additional visitation will be after 9:00 a.m. Saturday at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road until mass time.
Ron was born on November 2, 1942 in Dubuque, Iowa the son of John and Mary Jane (McDonald) McAuliffe. He graduated from St. Johns the Baptist in Peosta, Iowa and attended Loras College in Dubuque for one year. He married Doris Mary Connolly on July 17, 1965, at St. Johns Church in Epworth, Iowa.
He served in the Army National Guard for 6 years. Ron was a Boy Scout Leader, member of St. Joseph’s Parish Council, Auto Service Excellence Board, Holy Name Society, Knights of Columbus, Marriage Encounter and Secular Franciscans.
Ron started working at McAuliffe Garage and then was the service manager at Rainbo Tire & Auto before becoming the auto mechanics instructor at NICC where he stayed for 22 years until his retirement in 2009. Ron was National Mechanic of the year by the American Service of Excellence in 1984 and he and Doris enjoyed a trip to California. Ron was loved by all who met him and will be missed.
He is survived by the love of his life Doris of 57 years; his children: Jeff (Kelly) McAuliffe, Julie McAuliffe, Jerry (Cara) McAuliffe, Jody (Dennis) Errthum, John (Cheri) McAuliffe, and Jan (Amy) McAuliffe. Siblings: Peggy Nauman, Joe (Sharon) McAuliffe, Kathy (Roger) Hershberger, Jim (Cathy) McAuliffe, Connie (Dan) Wilgenbush, and Dan (Mary) McAuliffe. Sisters-in-law Madalyn Schilling, Marla Baumgartner and Lynn Connolly and brother-in-law Bill (Diane) Lawler. Grandchildren: Maci (Wade) Bormann, Marissa (Fiancé Bryce Decker) McAuliffe, Spencer (Briana Bauer) Ambrosy, Caitlyn (Fiancé Eric Maki) Ambrosy, Connor Ambrosy, Ryan (Alyssa Kane) McAuliffe, Alisha McAuliffe, Ange (Brandon) Dunlop, Toni (Les) Penoyer, Elizabeth McAuliffe, Ben Henderson, TJ Henderson, and Anthony Hartman; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents John and Mary Jane McAuliffe; his in-laws Merlin and Jean Connolly; brothers-in-law Ronald Nauman and Ronald Connolly; sisters-in-law Joan Lawler and Mary Connolly; nephews Kevin Lawler and Tim McAuliffe.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque especially Melissa, Ryan and Nichole along with all the health care professionals who cared for Ron. Also, to all their family and friends for their love and compassion they gave to Ron and his family.
