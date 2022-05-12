Lynne T. Petesch, 71, of Dubuque, died Monday, May 9, 2022, at the Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm Friday, May 13, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque.
Lynne was born October 23, 1950, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of William “Bizz” and Helen (Gaherty) Campbell. She was a 1969 graduate of Dubuque Senior High School.
She went on to dedicate most of her life in the service of others. Throughout her 30-year career as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Stonehill Care Center her sense of humor brightened the day of all those around her.
An avid dog lover, Lynne’s home was always open to strays — both four-legged and two.
Looney Lynne adored her family, her crazy hats, a good book, and a steady supply of Diet Coke and Cadbury Eggs. Most of all, she cherished the time spent by the pool with her grandkids and on family trips to Wisconsin.
Her wit and wisdom will be dearly missed but lives on in those she loved.
Survivors include her son, Gary (Jennifer) Pape and daughter, Jennifer (Omar) Chaudhry; her husband, Wayne Petesch; her grandchildren: Gary Jr; Joshua, Emily (Ethan), Kevin, and Zayan; sister, Roseann (David) Chatfield; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends- especially Carolyn and Janet.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Robert Latenser in 2007; and her sisters, Susan Campbell and Carol Petesch.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff of Unity Point for going above and beyond with their care. Also a special thanks to her friends at Stonehill for keeping their hearts and doors open.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
