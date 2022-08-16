LANCASTER, Wis. — Eugene S. “Gene” Block, age 88, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing in Fennimore. He was born on May 10, 1934, in Lancaster, the son of Harold and Irene (Goebel) Block. Gene graduated from Lancaster High School in 1952. He served his country in the United States Army stationed in Gary, IN. Following his honorable discharge, Gene moved to Madrid, IA. On December 28, 1974, he was united in marriage to Vivian Collins. Gene was employed with Sedorf Masonry in Des Moines until 1976, ending his 50-year career as a bricklayer. In 1997, Vivian preceded him in death and Gene moved back to Lancaster where he built his home. He enjoyed playing golf, pool, reading, boating, fishing, hunting, bird watching, making walking sticks and drinking an occasional beer. Gene was a member of St. Clement Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
Survivors include his siblings: Tim (Mary) Block and Tom (Jan) Block; brother-in-law, Charles Parduhn; stepdaughter, Cathy Klinger and her daughter, Shane (Tim) Weg and their children: John H. and Rylee Weg; many nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Gene was preceded in death by his siblings, Stanley, Jerry, and Doloras Parduhn; life partner, Ev Torney; and a step-son-in-law, Mike Klinger.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster with Father William Vernon officiating. The mass will be livestreamed on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. on Martin Schwartz Funeral Homes Facebook page. Private Burial with military honors will be in St. Clement Cemetery, South Lancaster Township. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster is assisting the family.
