GALENA, Ill. — Janet “Jan” Carroll, 69, of Galena, Ill., passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019, at her home.
A Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Galena. Friends may call from 4 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel in Galena. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
She was born December 19, 1949, in Hazel Green, Wis., the daughter of Raymond and Loretta Webber. Jan graduated from Hazel Green High School. She was united in marriage to Dan Carroll on April 15, 2005, in Galena, and he survives. After graduation, Jan worked as a carhop and then went to Flexsteel for 36-plus years until her retirement. She loved being outside, planting flowers, fishing, gardening, riding motorcycles, long walks, dance class and just sitting enjoying nature. Jan loved her family and her time spent with them was so precious.
She is survived by her husband, Dan; two sons, Bill (Diane) and Jason (Stacey); grandchildren, Sophia and Jacob; a step-son, Michael (Terra) Carroll; grandchildren, Leila and Vanessa; a sister, Donna Mae (friend, Allen) Neyen-Shea; two brothers, Clarence (Connie) Weber and Joseph; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Engelman and the oncology staff and our many caring and loving helpers during this difficult journey.
