ASBURY, Iowa — Jane Marie Avenarius, 68, of Asbury, died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at her home.
A prayer service will be held at 3:00 pm Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory followed by visitation until 7:00 pm.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Jane will be 1:00 pm Friday, July 1, 2022, at Church of the Resurrection with Father Philip Agyei as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque.
Jane was born October 4, 1953, in Dubuque, the daughter of Donald Edward and Dorothy Marie Klein Kressig. On January 13, 1973, She married Thomas “Tom” Ray Avenarius at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque.
She was a 1971 graduate of Wahlert Catholic High School.
She was a bus attendant for Dubuque Community Schools. She had also worked at Regency and at Resurrection Elementary School as a kitchen cook.
Jane was a member of Church of the Resurrection. She enjoyed playing cards, games, going out with friends for lunch and supper. Most of all, she treasured time spent with her grandchildren and grandpuppies.
Survivors include her husband, Tom; three sons, Steve (Allison) Drahozal of Dubuque, Mike (Jennifer) Avenarius of Asbury, and Matt (Terri) Avenarius of Colorado Springs, CO; two daughters, Tammy Avenarius-Rausch of Dubuque, and Michelle (Tony) Hingtgen of Asbury; 14 grandchildren; John (Ashley), Jessica (Josue), Steven, Dustin (Jessica), Dalton, Zackson, Nick H., Nick A., Colton, Addison, Reid, Gavin, Everett, and Violet; two great-grandchildren; Addilea, and Everett; and two brothers, Mark “Doc” Kressig, and Daniel Kressig; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Jacque Hardin, her in-laws, Norman “Hank” and Ella Mae Avenarius and two brother-in-laws, Ronnie and Roger Avenarius.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the Asbury Fire Department, and neighbor, Sherry Jacobs for your love and support throughout the years.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Jane’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
