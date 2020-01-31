SAVANNA, Ill. — Marolyn French, age 85, of Savanna, IL, formerly of Clinton, IA, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Big Meadows Nursing Home in Savanna.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A funeral will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at The United Methodist Church in Thomson, IL. Visitation will occur from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. the day of the service. A graveside memorial service will take place at a later date. Family and friends are invited to share in Marolyn’s life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.