SCALES MOUND, Ill. — Marian A. (McClain) Dayton, 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at Swedish-American Hospital, Rockford, IL.
Marian was born in Bernard, IA, on January 17, 1935, to Michael and Julia (Donovan) McClain. Marian married Robert Dayton on July 17, 1967, in Galena, IL.
Marian was a homemaker and worked for Atwood Industries. She loved spending time with all of her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids as well as her family and friends.
Marian is survived by her children, Timothy (Brenda) Dayton, of Stockton, IL, Michael (Christine) Dayton, of Rockford, IL, Scott (Lisa) Dayton, of Shullsburg, WI, and Dana (Steve) Stadel, of Scales Mound, IL; grandchildren, Justin (Rachel) Raab, Timothy Dayton, Jr, Tyler Dayton, Julia Dayton, Max Dayton, Jessica Roesch, Brandon Roesch, Emily (Lucas) Doland and Brooke Stadel; great-grandchildren Joslyn Raab, Jaxon Heins, Ezra Doland and Jude Doland; sister Margaret Larson; sisters-in-law Jean McClain, Rosie McClain and Joyce McClain.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and his parents, William and Edna Dayton; brothers Louis McClain, Earl (Phyllis) McClain, Ralph McClain, Philip McClain; sisters Delores (John) Pake, Grace McClain, Jean (Edward) Allen, and Marie (Louie) Timp; brothers-in-law Bill (Lois) Dayton and Earl Larson; sisters-in-law Muriel (Babe) (Dale) Bahr, Ruth (Tony) Bein and Robert McClain.
There will be a private family service on Thursday, December 31, 2020, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Scales Mound, with Fr. Howard C. Barch, Jr. officiating. Burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 virus, masks and social distancing are required. The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Miller Funeral Home Group facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, a Marian A. Dayton memorial fund has been established.
The Miller-Steinke Funeral Home of Scales Mound is serving the family.
