DALLAS, Texas — J. Bruce Abele, M.D., 67, of Dallas, Texas, formerly of Dubuque, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, at T. Boone Pickens Palliative Care Center in Dallas.
A memorial service will be held Friday, September 13, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the Reflection Chapel at the Pickens Palliative Care Center. Burial will be at a later date in Boonville, Mo.
He was born July 3, 1952, in New Haven, Conn., son of William A. Abele, M.D., and Joyce Abele. Dr. Abele grew up in Boonville, and was a 1974 graduate of Davidson College in North Carolina. Bruce and Marta Jane Iven were joined in marriage on July 3, 1976, in Enid, Okla. Dr. Abele earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1984, and served his residency at Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital in Columbia from 1984 until 1987. Like his father, Bruce specialized in internal medicine, and upon completing his training he continued the Boonville practice of his retiring father. In 1989, Bruce and his family relocated to Dubuque, where he joined Medical Associates Clinic, until his retirement in February 2016.
Over the years of dedicated professional service, countless patients received highly skilled and compassionate care from Dr. Bruce Abele. Consistent with his commitment to the field of medicine, Bruce elected to participate in the UT Southwestern Medical Center’s Willed Body Program for medical education and research in Dallas.
Dr. Abele is survived by Marta J. Abele, Ph.D, his loving wife of 43 years; his devoted children, son Adam, and daughter, Elizabeth (Will Swan); and his adored granddaughters, Lucy Jane Swan and Emma Kate Swan, of Dallas. His family was Bruce’s proudest accomplishment. Also surviving are brothers, Douglas Abele, of Boonville, Christopher Abele, of Kansas City, and Andrew Abele, of St. Louis; sister-in-law, Suzanne Shearer; and brother-in-law, Patrick Iven, both of Dallas. Bruce also immeasurably enhanced the lives of his extended families, a close contingent of fellow Davison alums, his medical colleagues and other dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider a donation to the American Red Cross, to the Medical Associates Clinic Foundation or to the University of Dubuque.