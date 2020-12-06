CASCADE, Iowa — Ida M. Breitbach, 102, of Cascade, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade.
A memorial service for Ida will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, December 7, 2020 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade. In light of the pandemic, there will be no visitation. Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade is assisting the family with arrangements.
Anyone interested in sending memorials may send them to Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Ida M. Breitbach family at P.O. Box #430, Cascade, Iowa, 52033.
Ida was born on January 17, 1918, in Dyersville, Iowa, daughter of Frank W. and Lucy M. (Bisenius) Schemmel. She received her education in the Dyersville area Country schools. She was united in marriage to Elmer Breitbach on November 26, 1945, in Salinas, California, the day after he was honorably discharged from the Army. He preceded her in death on March 12, 1982.
Ida was employed at Clinton Engines in Maquoketa for 16 years, before taking a job at Carr, Adams and Coulier in Dubuque. She then ran Breitbach’s tavern in Cascade from 1968 to 1985.
She is survived by one son, Terry Breitbach, and one daughter, Ronda Kurt, both of Cascade; four grandchildren, Ryan (Amy) Topping and Tory (Abigail) Topping, Aaron (Debra) Kurt and Josh Kurt; great-grandchildren, Kayla (Bryce) Kurt, Ashley (Cody) Grill, Lauren, Emily, and Austin Kurt, Lilly, Trenten, Tanner and Adelyn Topping.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; a son-in-law, Alan Kurt; one grandson, Travis Kurt; nine siblings, Viola Wulfekuhle, Leonora Nabor, Lambert Schemmel, Genevieve Pape, Anthony Schemmel, Charles Schemmel, Mary Willenbring, Lucy Digman, and Joseph Schemmel; her father and mother-in-law, George and Anna (Takes) Breitbach; her in-laws, Marie and Roy Devine and Edward and Lauretta Breitbach and Melvin Breitbach.
The family would like to thank the staff of Shady Rest Care Center for all the wonderful care given to Ida.
