Carol A. Gulick, 84, passed away Thursday, February 16, 2023. Visitation will be from 9:15 to 10:15 am Saturday, February 25 at St. Raphael Cathedral followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. A livestream of the funeral mass may be viewed at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Carol was born October 19, 1938, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Ralph and Angela (Herzog) Callahan. She graduated from St. Joseph Academy in 1956. On June 14, 1958, Carol married Thomas L. Gulick at St. Raphael Cathedral. He preceded her in death on February 16, 2003.Carol worked as a legal secretary, first at O’Connor Thomas Law Firm, then for the City Attorney’s office retiring in 2001. She is survived by four children, Christopher (Yukiko) Gulick of Guam, Mark (Peggy) Gulick of Spirit Lake, Steve (Tina) Gulick of Dyersville and Angela Gulick of Champaign, Ill; six grandchildren, Hannah, Maddie, Catherine and Sarah Gulick; and John (Tess) and Annie Gulick. She was expecting her first great grandchild from her grandson John and his wife Tess. She is also survived by special nephews and niece, Brian, Chris and Kate Schuster; and her siblings, Robert Callahan, Jerry (Marie) Callahan, Tom (Maureen) Callahan, Mary Jo Apgar and Pat (Steve) Schuster. She was also preceded in death by her parents and a son, Michael Gulick. Memorials may be given to the Dubuque Rescue Mission.
