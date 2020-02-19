BELMONT, Wis. — Richard W. “Dick” Leahy, age 86, of Belmont, WI, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at his home in Belmont.
He was born April 12, 1933, in Lafayette County, WI, the son of Leo and Mary (Wiegel) Leahy. Dick attended and graduated from Darlington High School in Darlington, WI. Dick was drafted into the United States Army. After training in Fort Leonardwood, MO, he was sent to Germany in the 503rd engineer division and was honorably discharged on July 3, 1956. Once he returned home, he began working as a dairy, beef and crop farmer. He was united in marriage to Mary Kay Helm on September 7, 1957, at Holy Catholic Church in Darlington.
Dick is survived by his wife, Mary Kay; five children, Rick Leahy, of Belmont, Becky (Todd) Warner, of DeKalb, IL, Missy (Bob) Fitzsimons, of Darlington, Stacy Whalen, of Belmont, and Dana (Brent) Weittenhiller, of Belmont; grandchildren, Trista (Justin) Krahenbuhl, Kari (Chase) Moen-Hines, Lucas (Amber) Leahy, Elery Leahy, Tyler Thomas, Beau Thomas, Alex Thomas, Kayla (fiance Siddharth Shukla) Fitzsimons, Zach (Callie) Mosley, Olivia Whalen, Alyssa Cutler, Will Cutler, and Piper Weittenhiller; great-grandchildren, Valynn Krahenbuhl, Lyla, Ella, and Rielly Moen-Hines, Wes and Leo Leahy, Dominic and Asher Thomas and 9 and 10 to arrive in the spring of 2020; two brothers, Mike (Maureen) Leahy, of Cumberland, WI, and Leo (Della) Leahy, of West Salem, WI; sisters, Eleanor Mitrovech, of San Diego, CA, Eileen Gorman, of Sioux Falls, SD, and Pat (Fran) Capra, of Cumberland, WI.
He was preceded in death by one grandson, Chad Helms; four brothers, Billy Leahy in infancy, Joseph Leahy, Edward Leahy and Gerald Leahy; and four sisters, Marie Rollins, Evelyn Lawler, Alice Krause and Adele Tucker.
Dick was a member of the St. Philomena Catholic Church, the Lions Club in Belmont, and was inducted into the Lafayette County Tractor Pullers Hall of Fame. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, watching Westerns and reading. Dick and Mary Kay cherished the time they spent wintering in Laughlin, Nevada. Dick will be sadly missed, but fondly remembered by all who knew him.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St. Philomena Church, 338 Chestnut St., Belmont. A visitation will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the church. Burial will be held at a later date.
The Erickson Funeral Home, in Darlington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.