EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Geraldine A. O’Connor, 88, of East Dubuque, died on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.

Visitation will be held after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

Miller Funeral Home, of East Dubuque, is assisting the family.

