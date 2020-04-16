Sister Clarenita Froehlich, BVM, 85, of 1050 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at Marian Hall.
Funeral Rite of Committal will be Friday, April 17, 2020, in the Marian Hall Chapel. Burial is in the Mount Carmel Cemetery. The Sharing of Memories will be held at a future date.
Sister Clarenita was elementary principal in Sioux City and Boone, Iowa, Omaha, Neb., and Melrose, Minn. She also ministered as an elementary teacher in Boone and Des Moines, Iowa; Chicago; Los Angeles and Montrose, Calif.
She was born July 18, 1934, in Chicago to Fred and Myrtle Quade Froehlich. She entered the BVM congregation on Sept. 8, 1952, from Holy Redeemer Parish, Montrose, Calif. She professed first vows on March 19, 1955, and final vows on July 16, 1960.
She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 67 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Behr’s Funeral Home, 1491 Main St., Dubuque, Iowa 52001 is in charge of arrangements.