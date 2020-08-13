FENNIMORE, Wis. — Marguerite C. “Marge” Novinska, 92, passed away peacefully on Monday afternoon August 10, 2020, at her residence in Fennimore.
Marge was born on November 4, 1927, in Jefferson, South Dakota, the daughter of Jasper and Claire (LaBrume) Gareau. She was raised and attended school in Jefferson and graduated from St. Joe’s Nursing School in Sioux City, Iowa. Marge was united in marriage to Joe Novinska on May 22, 1950, in Jefferson. The couple made their home in Fennimore. Marge worked as a Registered Nurse for the Lancaster Hospital for 40 years before retiring in 1990.
She enjoyed baking and cooking for her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church Parish.
Marge is survived by her five children; Larry (Jeri) Novinska, Patricia (Tim) Adams, Judy (Joe) Heitkamp, Marty (Lesa) Novinska, and Jim Novinska; 19 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe, in 2010; great-granddaughter Cheyenne Adams; three sisters, Lorraine Gareau, Delores (Elmer) Backer, Ann (Elmer) Bowden; her brothers-in-law, Bert (Wilma) Novinska, Brother Quentin, Gene (Erma) Novinska, Harold (Fae Schneider) Novinska, Mark (Esther) Novinska, Loyse (Grace) Novinska; her sisters-in-law, Elizabeth (Leo) Flesh, Sister Camille, Midge (Ray) Newberry and Virginia Doughit.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church Hall. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in loving memory of Marge Novinska.
The Larson Family Funeral Home in Fennimore assisting the family and online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com.