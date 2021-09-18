DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Norma Rose Bildstein, 87 of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the Anamosa Care Center, Anamosa, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home prior to funeral Mass.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Tyler Raymond will officiate.
Norma was born on July 27, 1934, in Petersburg, Iowa, the daughter of Raymond and Rose (Wulfekuhle) Lammers. She married Cletus A. Bildstein on August 19, 1952, in Petersburg, Iowa. Together they farmed in Petersburg before moving to Dyersville. She worked at Ertl Toy Company from 1968 to 1998.
Norma was a strong woman, loving mother and proud grandmother/great grandmother. She relied on her Catholic Faith to get her through many life challenges. She loved jokes, dice, cards, reading, country music, and traveling. Every outing included a meal at her favorite eatery, Pizza Ranch.
Survivors include three sons, Daniel Bildstein and Duane “Pork” (Laura), both of Dyersville, and Charles (Carol), of Anamosa; eight daughters, Linda Pape, Dianne Hess, and Laurie (John) Meyer, of Dyersville, Marcia (Ron) Leuchs, of Worthington, Connie (Terry) Gogel, of Anamosa, Mary Lou (Bill) McMahon, of Bankston, Barb (Ken) Schulte, of Luxemburg, and Cathy (Kevin) McCabe, of North Aurora, IL; 41 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren and two on the way; two sisters, Edith Bildstein, of Dyersville, and Helen Rodenberg, of Cedar Rapids.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clete in 2000; granddaughter, Chelsey Bildstein in 2014; great-grandson, Jayden Wilgenbusch in 2014; sons-in-law, Pat Hess, Gene Pape, Scott Moyer; two brothers, Ambrose, “Pete” Lammers, Edward Lammers; and many in-laws.
The family would like to thank Norma’s caregivers over the recent years.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.