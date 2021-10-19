CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — JoAnn Schmitt, 84, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House, Hiawatha, following an extended illness.
Memorial Mass: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 21, 2021, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids, by Reverend Douglas Loecke. Visitation: one hour prior to the service at the church. Private Inurnment: Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cedar Rapids.
Survivors include her children, Randy, Ricky (Marin), Rory, and Rian (Janet) Schmitt; grandchildren, Joseph and Sarah, and Kelsey (Brenton) and Kiley; great-granddaughter, McKenna “Jaime”; siblings, Patricia “Babe” (Pat) McDermott, twin Janet Hingtgen, and Mike (Cindy) A’Hearn; sister-in-law, Ann A’Hearn; brother-in-law, Tom Jaeger; many nieces and nephews; and numerous extended family members and friends.
JoAnn Marie A’Hearn was born October 8, 1937, to Francis “Hi” and Elizabeth “Betty” (Schenkelberg) A’Hearn in Letts, Iowa. She graduated from Epworth High School in 1955. Shortly after high school, JoAnn married Charles Schmitt, and they moved to Cedar Rapids to begin their family. They had five boys. Charles and JoAnn began their small business, House of Trophies, in the early 60’s. Following their divorce, JoAnn took over the business herself—the boys helped, of course. She was a hard worker, met many memorable customers, and did well running the business for nearly 60 years—30 of which Rian helped run the business and take over.
JoAnn enjoyed visiting the casinos to gamble and enjoy the buffet—she met Larry Dvorak at Meskwaki, and after many friendly visits, they went on a date and were significant others until his passing. JoAnn loved playing cards with family and friends, especially Euchre and pai-gow poker. She also was a die-hard Cubs baseball and Hawkeye basketball fan—the kids knew not to call during a game! JoAnn was a faithful Catholic, having attended Immaculate Conception and St. Matthew Catholic Churches for many years. Most importantly, JoAnn loved her babies—the grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her most cherished part of her life. She was always eager to help babysit and care for the kids.
She was preceded in death by her parents; former spouse, Charles; son, Ronald “Bruno”; granddaughter, Heidi; significant other, Larry Dvorak; brother, Bob A’Hearn; sister, Karen Jaeger; and brother-in-law, Buck Hingtgen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Foundation for Women’s Cancer in honor of JoAnn.
Please share your support and memories with JoAnn’s family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.