Kim Douglas Reiter, 64, of Dubuque, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Interment will be private at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Kim was born November 8, 1955, in Dubuque, the only son of Merlin and Janann (Duccini) Reiter. He attended Hempstead High School. Kim married Susan McCoy on January 27, 1973. He was employed as a salesman with Gierke-Robinson Co. for many years, and later at Hormel until his retirement. Kim was a shooting enthusiast, especially trap-shooting. He spent many hours with his shooting buddies at Izaak Walton Club, Southwest Wisconsin Sportsman’s Club, and Muscoda Sportsman’s League. Much to his amusement, Kim once won high overall score in the women’s category, due to his excellent shooting...and his first name. He was an admirer of classic cars, and enlisted his daughters for a 20-year project of rebuilding a 1967 Camaro from the ground up, acquiring parts from swap-meets. Kim was meticulous with everything he did, and he enjoyed shining his tools and organizing his cabinets. Mornings would often find him jamming to the classic rock songs that he loved to listen to — loudly.
Kim is survived by his wife, Susan; three daughters, Tammy (Tim) Hubanks, of Sherrill, Kimberly (Jody) Turner, of Joplin, MO, and Andrea (Tyler Steele) Reiter, of Dubuque; and his four grandchildren, Jerod and Sydnee Hubanks, Gavin Reiter-Turner and Ember Steele.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Kim’s family kindly asks that social distancing and the use of masks be observed. Current guidelines require half capacity in the funeral home.