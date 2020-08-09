Ann M. Kemp, 96, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Dubuque, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the Western Home Thuesen Cottage.
She was born July 5, 1924, in Balltown, Iowa, the daughter of Leon and Claretta (Brimeyer) Breitbach. Ann married Gerald Henry Winter on January 12, 1943, in Medford, Oregon. He preceded her in death on July 2, 1944. She married James Monroe Kemp, Jr. on July 18, 1964, in Little Rock, Arkansas. He preceded her in death on September 27, 1994. Ann worked in the accounting department for the City of Des Moines for 11 years.
She is survived by two sons, Jerry (Karen) Winter, of Griffin, Georgia, and Robert (Linda) Winter, of Gold Canyon, Arizona; a daughter, Julie (Troy) Becker, of Cedar Falls; six grandchildren, six great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren; four brothers, Paul (Fran) Breitbach, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Jerry (Gayle) Breitbach, of Maquoketa, Larry Breitbach, of Davenport, Charlie (Donna) Breitbach, of Dubuque; and six sisters, Mary Pink, of Manchester, Shirley Hansen, Carol (John) O’Brien, Betty Frommelt and Jeanie (Donald) Kruse, all of Dubuque, and Clare (Hugh) Gaston, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; three brothers, Peter, Joseph and Phillip Breitbach; and a sister, Velma Brahm.
Services will be private with burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Des Moines. Memorials may be directed to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.