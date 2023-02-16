Janaan M. Hancock, 90, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on Saturday February 11, 2023, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Friends and family may visit from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday February 19, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A Wake Service will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 on Monday February 20, 2023, at St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church with Father McDermott officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. A livestream of the mass will be on the funeral home Facebook page.
Janaan was born on March 22, 1932, in Dubuque, daughter of Harry and Mayme (Oppelt) Haggerty. She was united in marriage to Blaine Hancock on May 24, 1952, at Sacred Heart church in Dubuque. He preceded her in death on August 24, 1995.
The love of Mom’s life was her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, dogs, bingo, gambling, and CHOCOLATE. She was very proud of her nine boys.
Janaan is survived by her sons: Joe (Dawn), Ken (Shelley), twins Mark (Pauline) and Mike (Laurie), Nick (Jane), Jerry (Val) of Sarasota, FL, Tony (Lynn), Andy (Cathy) and Kevin (Sandy), 21 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren with one on the way; her sister Harriet Runde, brother-in-law Jack (Gayle) Hancock; sisters-in-law Lois Hancock and Penny Haggerty, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Blaine, siblings John (Jean) Haggerty, Mary Jane (Bob) Toner-Dohrer, James Haggerty, and in-laws Bill (Janann) Hancock, Calvin (Margaret) Hancock, Jim Hancock, Sr. Janice Hancock, PVBM, and Bob Runde.
In lieu of flowers, a Janaan Hancock Memorial Fund has been established.
Janaan’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Stonehill Care Center, and Hospice of Dubuque, especially Chris Weber, and all her “adopted” daughters who cared for her over the years.
