Janaan M. Hancock, 90, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on Saturday February 11, 2023, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.

Friends and family may visit from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday February 19, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A Wake Service will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 on Monday February 20, 2023, at St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church with Father McDermott officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. A livestream of the mass will be on the funeral home Facebook page.

