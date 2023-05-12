Shirley M. Hansen, 76, of Dubuque, Iowa, formerly of Worthington, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Unity Point Finley Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa,
Visitation for Shirley will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade.
Mass of Christian Burial for Shirley will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 13, 2023, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Worthington, Iowa, with Rev. Philip Agyei presiding. Burial will be held at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Worthington, Iowa.
She was born November 10, 1946, in Worthington, Iowa, daughter of Gilbert and Relda (Beohm) Philipp. She received her education at St. Paul’s Catholic School in Worthington, Iowa.
Shirley was a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister, who truly loved her family and enjoyed spending family time with them.
She is survived by her three children, Ron Gorman of Dubuque, Sandy (Brent) Schroeder of Topeka, KS, and Kim (Kevin) Blocklinger Sr. of Dubuque; four grandchildren, Amber, Brandon, Kayla, and Kevin Jr.; four great grandchildren, Hailae, Addisyn, Baker, and Isabella; four siblings, Barbara (Richard) Menster, Marlene Kremer both of Cascade, Karen (Pete) Berns of Elkader, and Charles Philipp of Worthington.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one great grandson, Kyler Heming; a niece, Annette Kertels; and brother-in-law, Fred Kremer.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Unity Point Finley Hospital, Stonehill Care Center and The Rose Assisted Living Center for all the wonderful care and support they gave to Shirley.
