Paul S. Birkett, Benton, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Haudenshield Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Donna M. Breiner, Dubuque — Services: Noon Saturday, March 7, Steeple Square. Celebration of life: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, until time of services at Steeple Square.
Robert P. Brueckner, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Signe Buege, Lansing, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Martin Funeral Home, Waukon, Iowa. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Rev. Jerry E. Chase, Dubuque — Services: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, until time of services at the funeral home.
Almon Fliehler, Strawberry Point, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Emanuel Lutheran Church, Strawberry Point. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Anna A. Hess, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Trinity Church, 1701 Rhomberg Avenue. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Andrew Jones, Hawkeye, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Name Catholic Church, West Union, Iowa. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Raymond H. Kirschbaum, Cassville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, St. Charles Catholic Church, Cassville. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, and 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Charlotte A. Klatt, Melbourne, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. John United Church of Christ, Melbourne. Visitation: 10 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Loren L. Lane, Mount Hope, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Mount Hope United Methodist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Sharon McAllister, Monmouth, Iowa — Graveside services: 1 p.m. Sunday, March 1, Hickory Grove Cemetery.
John L. Obriecht, Hazel Green, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill.
Alice H. Russ, Hopkinton, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, St. Luke Catholic Church, Hopkinton. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today at the church.
Robert A. Schultz, Luana, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, St. John Lutheran Church, Luana. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Evelyn M. Stangl, Hazel Green, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, Haudenshield Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis., and 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Sister Joan Stritesky, BVM, Dubuque — Services: 10:15 a.m. today, Marian Hall Chapel. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the chapel.
Virginia L. Uthe, Johnson Creek, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Gene P. Zumhoff, Marion, Iowa — Services: Noon Saturday, Feb. 29, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.