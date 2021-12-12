Constantina “Dena” Diamandakis fell asleep in the Lord on December 3, 2021 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, with family at her side, after suffering complications from a recent stroke.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 17, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque, where there will be a Trisagion Service at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 18, at St. Elias the Prophet Greek Orthodox Church, 419 North Grandview Ave., Dubuque. Fr. Michael Constantinides and Fr. George Pyle will officiate. Interment will be in Linwood Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Dena was born in Evia, Greece on May 16, 1927, the sixth and youngest child of Spiro and Vasiliki Bourma. Upon marrying Evangelos Michael (Mike) Diamandakis and immigrating to the United States, Dena became a lifelong resident of Dubuque, Iowa and stalwart member of St. Elias the Prophet Greek Orthodox Church. Dena can best be described as a devoted wife and mother, and a pious Orthodox Christian. Her love and dedication toward her family was paralleled only by her intelligence, support, and participation in building a real estate business and operating The Big G Steakhouse with her dear husband Mike, who preceded her in death in September 2004. For all who knew Dena, she belonged to an incredible family in Greece who valued higher learning, and she transferred that ethos of education and fortitude to her own family in the United States. Upon arriving in Dubuque in 1961, carrying a Greek to English dictionary, she wrestled through the fear of leaving what was familiar and coming to an unknown place. Dena continuously strived to better herself and achieve ambitious goals, hoping to evolve and establish her family in this new world. Never one to rely on anybody else, she guided her children through their educational advancements and accomplishments while maintaining a vibrant and giving household; the Diamandakis home was known to welcome many over the threshold of their front door. While her husband was working, Dena diligently managed and cultivated their home, cared for their children, and participated in the family businesses. She was a kind, gentle, and humble lady whose elegance and grace was palpable to all who met her. Dena was a phenomenal cook and a master at baking Greek pastries and meals. At Christmas time, she would prepare beautiful trays of Greek pastries to share with neighbors, business associates, and friends. In addition, she enjoyed hobbies of sewing, knitting, and gardening. She was an incomparable hostess whose generosity and love was evident in the efforts and magnitude of any engagement she hosted. Along with the gratification she found in hosting, she would also be found working, cooking, and participating in any and all efforts to build and sustain the loving and cherished St. Elias the Prophet Greek Orthodox Church and its ministries; she was a member in both organizations of the Philoptochos Society and Daughters of Penelope. For all intents and purposes, Dena, and her beloved husband Mike, were the American dream — immigrating legally to this country with nothing but hopes and ideals. Through their faith in God, devotion to family, and hard work, they created a legacy of children and grandchildren who live the faith their parents and grandparents not only espoused, but lived until their triumphant return to Christ.
Dena is survived by son Van Michael Diamandakis and his wife, Ava; daughter Dr. Vickie Diamandakis Pyevich and her husband, Dr. Michael; grandchildren Michael, Alexander, and Sofia Diamandakis; Michael and namesake Constantina “Dena” Pyevich. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, three sisters, and two brothers.
Dena’s family would like to thank the many in-home caregivers who, over the past several years, made it possible for Dena to stay in her own home until her final days, which was her wish. Special thanks to nurses Morgan Deggendorf, RN and Natalie Donath, RN, who were her two “koukles” (dolls) and greatest advocates. They lovingly managed the in-home care team, making sure Dena was always safe and well cared for. Boundless appreciation to her “second daughter,” Mantea Schmid, who always checked in on Dena, making certain she was doing well.
Memorials may be made to St. Elias Greek Orthodox Church 419 N. Grandview Ave, Dubuque