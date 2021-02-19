Peggy S. Demkier, 66, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road, where services will be held at 5 p.m.
Peggy S. Demkier, 66, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road, where services will be held at 5 p.m.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.