Peggy S. Demkier, 66, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road, where services will be held at 5 p.m.

