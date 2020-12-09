Rosemary Ann (Knobbe) Reinhardt, 83, of Dubuque, IA, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her children.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, with Fr. Steve Garner officiating. The funeral will be live-streamed on The Miller Funeral Home Group Facebook Page. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens. There will be no public visitation. Due to the Coronavirus, facemasks, social distancing and occupancy limits are to be observed. Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque is serving the family.
Rosemary was born on June 21, 1937, at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque, the daughter of Harry and Viola (Kieffer) Knobbe. She was united in marriage to Ferdinand Francis Reinhardt, Sr., on February 19, 1955, at St. Mary’s Church in Dubuque.
She worked at Finley Hospital for 28 years as an OBGYN nurse and took great pride in giving excellent care to those who passed through. She enjoyed camping with the Key City Sam’s Camping Club, dancing, pets and spending time with her grandkids.
Rosemary took pleasure in spending time with TOPS friends and various Catholic activity groups. As a devout Catholic, she had a close connection to her Church family, providing dinners to clergy at Holy Spirit Parish and inquiring after her church companions.
Those left to honor her memory are her five children, Karen Orcutt, Kimberly (Marty) Schuster, Richard Reinhardt, Karla Reinhardt and Randy Reinhardt, all of Dubuque; eight grandchildren, Melissa Reinhardt, Amy (Paul) Hartwell, Andrea Reinhardt & partner Johnny Zambrano, Matthew Reinhardt & partner Pamela Murphy, Shane Reinhardt & partner Samantha McCarron, Scott (Danielle) Rusch, Nicole (Aaron) Hines and Ashley Reinhardt; seven great grandchildren; two sisters, Carol Bisbing, of Itasca, IL, and Joan Schroeder, of Henderson, NV; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry & Viola; her husband, Ferdinand Francis Reinhardt, Sr.; her son, Ferdinand Francis Reinhardt, Jr; and other aunts, uncles, cousins, and nephews.
The family would like to thank Rosemary’s friends and neighbors, the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque, Stonehill Care Center, and The Finley Hospital for their love and support shown to Rosemary and her family during her care.
