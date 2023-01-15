William A. “Bill” “Tubb” Frederick, 96, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Rd, Dubuque. Rev. Phillip Gibbs will officiate. Interment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church. Bill was born October 17, 1926, in Dubuque, the son of Carl and Mabel (Timberlake) Frederick. He attended Dubuque Senior High School. In October of 1944 at age 18 he enlisted in the Army during World War II and served in combat in the European Theatre of Operations, where he was awarded a Purple Heart and a Bronze Battle Star. He was a member of the American Legion Post #6. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Disabled American Veterans. He married Arlette M. Meyer on May 28, 1949, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dubuque. They settled into a home on Queen Street where the first four of their five children were born. They moved to Cassville, WI in 1958 to start a new adventure. Before his retirement as plant manager in 1990, he was employed with Wisconsin Power & Light (now known as Alliant Energy) for 32 years at the Nelson Dewey Generating Station in Cassville where his kids were able to spend time fishing from the piers and Eagle-watching from the rooftop. While living in Cassville, Bill was active in the community. He served on the Cassville Village Board of Trustees, the Harbor Commission, the Cassville Civil Defense Organization, and the Cassville Civics Club. He also served on the St. Charles Parish Council and was active in Cub Scouting and the annual Twin-O-Rama Twins Picnic. After retiring back to the Asbury/Dubuque area in 1990, Bill was involved in many activities at the Church of the Resurrection in Asbury, including the annual car raffle. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #510, and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, aerie No. 568.
In his spare time, Bill enjoyed golf, achieving a hole-in-one at the age of 72. He also enjoyed woodworking, making many beautiful pieces for his family, from cabinets to grandfather clocks to toys for grandkids. One of his greatest joys was gardening, and his family and friends enjoyed many tomato sammiches and juicy corn on the cob. Bill also enjoyed a good game of bridge or euchre, and he loved to read. Most of all, Bill loved visiting with family and friends. Bill is survived by four children, Stephen (Karen) Frederick of Kennesaw, GA, Barbara (John) Schwarz of Kenosha, WI, James Frederick of Cassville, WI, and Mark (Kari) Frederick of Cuba City, WI; grandchildren, Matthew Frederick, Jennifer (Matthew) Hampton, Margaret (fiancé Brad Smith) Frederick, Anthony (Stephanie) Schwarz, Nicholas (Sheena) Schwarz, John “JP” Schwarz, Paul Frederick, Anna (Jacob) Brox, John Frederick, and Kyle Frederick; 14 great grandchildren, Ander, Cayson, Pearcen, Ava, Luke, Caris, Juliet, Livia Arlette, James, Caden, Carter, Max, Nicholas Jr., and Emma “Li’l Okie”. He is also survived by his sister Patricia Alvestad of Vacaville, CA, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Arlette, on December 6, 2017, son Jeffrey, stepmother Christine (Darnauer) Frederick, a brother Gerald (Betty), sisters Viola (Fred) Thompson and Lila (Richard) Buchholz, brothers-in-law Bernard “Bear” Griffith, Leonard Meyer, and Gerald (Jeanne) Meyer, and good friend Jan Eudaley. Memorials may be given to Hills & Dales, Resurrection Church, Hospice of Dubuque, Disabled American Veterans (DAV), or Assisi Village.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.