Daniel Bautsch, Galena, Ill. — Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena.
Carol A. Bisping, Itasca, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 9:50 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today at the church.
Jeaninne Cain, Muscatine, Iowa — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Paul Exstrom, Dubuque — Visitation: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. today, Summit Congregational Church. Service: 11:30 a.m. today at the church.
Peter E. Feyen, Hazel Green, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Banfield’s Swiss Haus, Cuba City, Wis.
Elizabeth J. Haas, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Mark A. Heim, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 30, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday, May 1, St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Shullsburg.
Danny J. Holland, Hanover, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30, Law Jones Funeral Home, Hanover. Graveside service: Following visitation Sunday, Evergreen Cemetery, Hanover. Celebration of life: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Hanover VFW.
Ellen A. Jones-Davis, Cuba City, Wis. — Celebration of life: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today, American Legion Hall, Cuba City.
Judy K. Kilburg, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 30, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, May 1, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation service, Bellevue. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Wilma M. Landon, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Evelyn L. Mootz, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 4, Nativity Catholic Church.
Bonnie T. Ognibene, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Arleen E. Ouderkirk, Sherrill, Iowa — Parish scripture service: 1 to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30, Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Sherrill. Visitation: 1:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 1 at the church. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Dane E. Smith, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Barbara E. Sprague, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Virgil Tyler, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 11 a.m. today, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna.
