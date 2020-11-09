Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Charles G. Bahl, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Calvin Bockenstedt, Luxemburg, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Luxemburg.
Ronald D. Doerr, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, Hoffman Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, Dubuque.
Patricia J. Erdmann, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth.
Janice M. Felderman, La Motte, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. John Lutheran Church, St. Donatus, Iowa. Services: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Elgen L. Meyer, Peosta, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta.
Janet S. Schmieder, Bloomington, Wis. — Services: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Bloomington.
Susan E. Werner, Epworth, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Church, Epworth.