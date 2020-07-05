Kathleen F. “Kathy” Heim, age 67, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away peacefully at home on May 21, 2020, after battling light chain myeloma and amyloid heart disease. Kathy was joyful and thankful to be able to spend her final few days at home with family and friends.
To honor Kathy, a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th Street in Dubuque. Her memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Matt Collins officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Kathy was born July 7, 1952, in Dubuque, to the late Mathias J. “Mat” and Elizabeth M. “Betty” (Kretz) Ginter. She is 1 of 11 children. She attended St. Mary’s grade school and was a proud graduate of Dubuque Senior, Class of 1970. She met the love of her life, Benjamin “Ben” Heim when she was 14 years old. They were married 49 years ago, on July 18, 1970, at St. Mary’s Church in Dubuque. Kathy was a devoted wife and homemaker who enjoyed the holidays, shopping, gardening, traveling and camping with family and friends. Kathy was a beautiful woman full of grace, love and compassion for others. She instilled a strong sense of family values in her children and will be forever in our hearts.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Kathy’s include her loving husband of 49 years, Benjamin J. “Ben” Heim, Dubuque; her 3 children, Benjamin C. “Ben” Heim, Dubuque, Sherry L. (Dennis) Leeser, Dubuque, and Amy M. (Tracy) Landry, Deer Park, TX; her 7 grandchildren; her 4 great-grandchildren; her dog, Bella; her 7 siblings, Ann E. Ginter, Dubuque, Margie M. Hoffmann, Dubuque, Christine A. (Doug) Schueller, Camanche, IA, Jackie J. (Jeff) Damask, Oak Creek, WI, Carolyn L. (Dan) Drish, Anamosa, IA, John M. (Linda) Ginter, Dubuque, Gary T. (Becky) Ginter, Walcott, IA; along with numerous extended family and friends.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; 2 brothers, Richard “Rick” Ginter and Charles “Chuck” Ginter; 1 sister, Mary Rogers; and 2 brother-in-laws, Barry Landolt and Donald “Bear” Hoffmann.
Kathy’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the University of Iowa Cardiac Intensive Care unit, for their compassionate care and support during her three-week stay. They also thank those who brought flowers, food and gifts; and who helped clean and plant flowers...Kathy felt truly blessed to have so much love in her life! Thank you.
