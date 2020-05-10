CUBA CITY, Wis. — Hailey A. Tracy, 21, of Cuba City, Wis., passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Madison, Wis.
Due to the unfortunate time with COVID-19, a public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wis., is serving the family.
Hailey was born on September 24, 1998, to Mark and Tressa (Parker) Tracy in Dubuque, Iowa. She attended East Dubuque High School. She worked for Hotel Julien, American Customer Care and Flexsteel Industries in Dubuque. She loved working at Flexsteel and seeing all of her Flexsteel friends. Hailey enjoyed reading, documentaries, shopping, doing make-up tutorials, going out to eat, scary movies, spending time with her son, Ryder, family and friends. Hailey had a beautiful smile, an infectious laugh, a great sense of humor, the prettiest blue eyes and a huge heart. She was always willing to help others. She was a great mother, her love for Ryder was unbreakable. She only wanted the best for him. Her siblings meant the world to her. Her sister Madalyn was her best friend and shared everything with her. She loved her big brother Bryce and always looked up to him. Hailey loved with her whole heart, and her family was so important to her. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Hailey is survived by her parents: Mark Tracy, of Dubuque, and Tressa (Dennis) Pergande, of Cuba City; her son, Ryder Lawrence; two siblings, Madalyn Tracy and Bryce Taylor; grandparents; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by Ryder’s father, Robert Gretillat; and her paternal grandmother, Gloria Tracy.
In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home c/o Hailey Tracy Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807.
