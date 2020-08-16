Richard Esser, 76, of Dubuque, died Thursday, August 13, 2020, at his home.
Due to the current pandemic, there will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Richard was born September 16, 1943, in Dubuque, the son of Sylvester and Marcella Esser. On November 3, 1962, he married Betty Leslein at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He attended Sacred Heart, Loras Academy and Wahlert High School. Rich was an avid walker and enjoyed spending as much time as possible with his family. He loved cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes, Atlanta Braves and the Chicago Bears.
Survivors include his wife, Betty, of Dubuque; two daughters, Lisa (Rogers) Laugand, of PA, and Wendy (Shawn) Nuss, of Dubuque; two sons, Mike Esser, of Dubuque and Mark (Christine) Esser, of Grimes; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; four brothers, Ed (Judy), Gary (Brenda), Robert (Debby) and Don (Ava); one sister-in-law, Ruth Esser Recker; and a special god-son, Matt.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Ken; and one sister, Mary (Larry) Dolan.
The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to Dr. Mark Liaboe and his nurse, Trish, and the team at Hospice of Dubuque, Tammie, Ryan, Kelli and Angela.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, Attn: Esser Family, 3860 Asbury Rd., Dubuque, IA 52002.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
